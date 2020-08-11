Brown University votes to divest from businesses violating Palestinian rights – Middle East Monitor

An advisory committee that includes faculty, students, staff and alumni yesterday voted in favor of Brown University joining the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement , which seeks to financially pressure Israel into ending the occupation of the Palestinian territories and allow full equality for its Arab-Palestinian citizens.

The Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Policies (ACCRIP) voted on resolutions surrounding “ethical and moral issues or issues of alleged social harm with respect to the activities of corporations in which the University is an investor,” according to its website.

Six members of the ACCRIP voted in favour of the motion, while two alumni were against it, and one abstained from the vote.

The vote followed the non-binding referendum in March, when 69 per cent of Brown undergraduate who voted supported the same motion.

However, university President Christina Paxson issued a statement to the Brown community, writing: “Brown’s endowment is not a political instrument to be used to express views on complex social and political issues,” despite stating she would like nothing better than to see “peace, prosperity and stability for all people who live in the region.

READ: Pro-BDS event held in University of Massachusetts despite backlash

In…