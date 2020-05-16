Brown butter, banana and tahini chocolate chunk cookies recipe

Tahini, a paste created from floor sesame seeds, works superbly with the candy flavours right here. If you don’t have an overripe banana simply pop one right into a 180C/160C fan/Gas four oven till the pores and skin turns black.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

MAKES

About 28

INGREDIENTS

150g unsalted butter

120g plain flour

120g spelt flour (use plain or wholemeal for those who don’t have any)

¾ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp high-quality sea salt

280g darkish chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped, with some biggish chunks and some small bits

1 very ripe banana, about 100g with out its pores and skin

1 giant egg

220g gentle mild brown sugar

40g granulated or caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

80g tahini (clean and runny sufficient to run off a spoon simply)

Flaked sea salt or fleur de sel, for sprinkling

METHOD