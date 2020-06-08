Brothers, 5 and 10, who drowned alongside their grandmother during farm tragedy in New Zealand

A family has been left heartbroken after having a grandmother and her two grandsons were killed when their farm buggy plunged into a pond.

Bev Hiscox, 69, and her two grandchildren, Luka and JJ Sirett, aged ten and five, died following the accident at a farm close to the small township of Raetihi in New Zealand’s North Island about 11am on Sunday morning.

They had been riding in the off-road vehicle with their grandfather Mike Hiscox on the family farm when it overturned.

Mr Hiscox could free himself and quickly raised the alarm.

However, when rescue teams arrived it absolutely was too late. The vehicle was pulled from the pond with the bodies of Bev, Luka and JJ inside.

Their families has been left ‘distraught’ after losing a much-loved grandmother and two ‘cheeky’ little boys, family friend Elijah Pue said.

‘We are very distraught, a mother has lost both their kids, all of us are in a really distraught state.’

He said the youngsters had been spending quality time on the farm with ‘Nanny Bev and Poppa Mike’ if the incident happened.

Mr Hiscox was taken to Whanganui Hospital by rescue helicopter with moderate injuries, but has since been released.

The tragedy has hit the little community hard, Mr Pue said, because the Hiscox and Sirett families are popular in the region.

‘Bev was a stalwart in the community, a talented gardener and held many voluntary roles throughout the district,’ he said.

‘A mother of five girls and a Nanny to ten grandchildren, Bev was the matriarch of her family and was also the loving and devoted wife to Mike. She had the largest heart.

‘Luka and JJ were the closest of brothers. Luka gave his very best at every thing he did and was a Lego Master and an avid Mine Craft player – that he was also an awesome singer. JJ loved snuggles and being in the outdoors – and had a cheeky smile. Just like their Nanny, Luka and JJ had the largest of hearts.’

WorkSafe is continuing to make enquiries but is yet to find out whether it’ll investigate.