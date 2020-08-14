Brother Wireless Digital Color Printer with Convenience Copying and Scanning (HL-3180CDW), Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Price: $564.00

(as of Aug 14,2020 06:25:54 UTC – Details)



HL3180CDW Digital Color Printer with Convenience Copying and Scanning. Fast, high-quality printing at up to 23ppm. Convenient, walk-up copying and high-quality color scanning. Easy to set up and share on your wireless network or connect locally via USB interface. Intuitive 3.7″ color Touchscreen display offers intuitive navigation and easy scanning to popular cloud services‡ including DROPBOX, GOOGLE DRIVE, EVERNOTE, ONEDRIVE and more. Automatic duplex (two-sided) printing to help save paper.

Flatbed copying and scanning: Use the document glass for convenience copying or high-quality color scanning. Offers an up a 19200 x 19200 dpi (interpolated) resolution and a variety of “scan-to” features

Fast Printing: Fast color and black print speeds up to 23ppm to help improve your productivity. CPU (Processor) Speed (MHz) -333

Flexible Connectivity: Easy to install on your wireless network or print locally via USB from your computer

Mobile Device Printing: Wireless printing from your mobile device via: AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, Cortado Workplace and Wi-Fi Direct

Automatic Two-Sided Printing: Automatic duplex for two-sided printing to help save paper.Compatible Operating Systems: Windows XP, XP Professional, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2008 R2; Mac OS X 10.6.8 and later.Maximum Monthly Duty Cycle:30,000 pages

Versatile Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity paper tray adjustable for letter or legal and a straight-through paper path via manual feed slot for envelope printing

High-Impact Business Printing: Produce crisp black and high-impact color business documents at up to 600 x 2400 dpi resolution using Brother’s Digital LED print technology