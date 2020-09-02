Brother, Sister of Turkey-Based Uyghur Academic Reported Ill in Prison in Xinjiang

The brother and sister of a Uyghur academic living in exile are in bad health in prison in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) after being imprisoned for sending out presents to the scholar, a 30-year citizen and resident of Turkey.

Convicted of “aiding and abetting terrorists” for their assistance of Erkin Emet, a speaker at Anakara University and a self-employed reporter, Erkin’s sister Nurnisa and brother Enver, who has hypertension, are now serving prison terms of 14 and 11 years respectively.

Both are now suffering illness intensified by their time in prison, and have actually been moved from Peylu prison in Kashgar’s Yarkand county to a prison healthcare facility in Yopurgha county numerous miles away, Erkin Emet informed RFA’s Uyghur Service today.

“They put my younger brother Enver in Peylu prison, but his blood pressure got really high and he grew very ill, and so they took him and Nurnisa to Yopurgha prison,” Erkin stated.

“They’re apparently not in good health now,” Erkin stated. “But are they being treated for their health problems? This is something I worry about.”

Chinese authorities on the other hand took precious jewelry and other belongings coming from Nurnisa in order to please a fine of 3 million RMB (U.S. $439,980) a court troubled her and her other half, likewise serving a.