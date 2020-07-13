Brother of Premier League defender killed in France — reports

Christopher Aurier was reportedly injured when 2 bullets were fired at a club inToulouse The suspect is stated to have actually gotten away the scene.
Emergency services are said to have actually discovered Christopher Aurier with a stomach injury in a commercial zone on the city’s borders at roughly 5am (regional time).
He later on passed away in the Toulouse University Hospital, according to regional media.
His brother Serge, 27, is a right-back at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and likewise captains the Ivorian nationwide group.
“The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning,” Tottenham said on Twitter.
“Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”
Christopher Aurier, 26, played for Rod éo Toulouse– which was in the French 5th department last season.
Local cops were not available for remark when gotten in touch with by CNN whilst the health center stated it was not able to divulge individual matters.