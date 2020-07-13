Brother of Premier League defender killed in France — reports

“The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning,” Tottenham said on Twitter.

“Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

Christopher Aurier, 26, played for Rod éo Toulouse– which was in the French 5th department last season.

Local cops were not available for remark when gotten in touch with by CNN whilst the health center stated it was not able to divulge individual matters.