Brother of NBA icon Dominique Wilkins arrested | News

COBB COUNTY, Ga.(CBS46) — The brother of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is behind bars after being arrested in connection to an assault at his place of employment.

Police have accused Gerald Wilkins of throwing an object at a colleague, as well as aggressively chasing the person with a screw driver. Wilkins then left the place via his car on June 9.

He is charged with simple battery, theft by firmly taking, and aggravated assault.

Wilkins was also charged for a domestic incident that occurred on June 6, in which that he allegedly barricaded himself in the victim’s bedroom. Police say once they arrived, that they had to break right into the room, where they found Wilkins had poured accelerant and disabled the smoke alarm. He is charged with criminal trespassing and hindering police force.

On May 31, Wilkins was accused of wanting to force his way in to another woman’s home and pushing her. He faces a simple assault charge if so.