Brother of Little Rock mayor arrested after stealing car with two children inside: police

“Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother,” Darell, 31, told the children’s parents after grabbing one of the kids’ cellphones to speak to them after the abduction.

Scott is accused of driving with the kids to McCain Mall in North Little Rock, where that he was later arrested in the parking lot, the report said.

He was charged with kidnapping and theft of property.

Mayor Scott addressed his sibling’s arrest in a statement posted to Twitter.

“This is an extremely difficult season in the life of my younger brother,” that he wrote.

“My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis. My heart goes out to the children who were involved,” his statement said.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.