Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, Multifunction Printer and Copier, DCP-L5650DN, Flexible Network Connectivity, Duplex Print & Copy & Scan, Mobile Device Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Price: $399.98

Brother’s DCP-L5650DN is a multi-function printer, copier, and scanner that is the ideal solution for small workgroups and offices. Engineered to increase workspace efficiency and streamline operation costs, the DCP-L5650DN can produce print and copy speeds of up to 42ppm with high resolution. This compact office laser printer can produce professional spreadsheets, reports, correspondence, and other important business documents quickly and with exceptional clarity. Advanced features include a built-in 70-page capacity auto document feeder as well as duplex scanning and copying to help save money and resources. This printer has a 300-sheet paper capacity, expandable to 1,340 sheets with optional add-on trays (LT-6500 or LT-5500).

MULTIPLE NETWORK CONNECTIONS: Share the Brother DCPL5650DN with multiple users on your network via Gigabit Ethernet interface.

ADVANCED FEATURES: Supports multiple scan-to destinations as well as duplex scanning and copying with a 70-page capacity auto document feeder.

IMPROVE OFFICE EFFICIENCY: The DCP-L5650DN was designed to help the small office improve efficiency, save money, and produce professional results. : Paper Handling Size – Paper Tray – Letter, Legal, Executive, A4, A5, A6. Paper Handling Size – Multi-Purpose Tray – Letter, Envelope, Custom Sizes (3.0-8.5 Inch (w), 5.0-14 Inch(l)), Legal, Executive, A4, A5

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low.

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE TONERS: TN820 Standard Yield Toner, TN850 High Yield Toner for cost efficient output.