Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, Multifunction Printer and Copier, DCP-L5600DN, Flexible Network Connectivity, Duplex Printing, Mobile Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready

The Brother DCP-L5600DN is the multiple-use office printer that businesses demand. The DCP-L5600DN is a copier, printer, and scanner that was engineered to increase office productivity thanks to a print and copy speed of up to 42ppm. With the ability to produce professional-appearing spreadsheets, reports, correspondence, and other important business documents, the DCP-L5600DN accelerates your printing jobs without a reduction in quality. Cost-efficient operation is a trademark of Brother Business Laser devices. While the DCP-L5600DN comes with a standard-yield 3,000-page toner cartridge, using a high-yield 8,000-page cartridge can help reduce your per-page costs(2). Also, a built-in automatic duplex printing function permits you to print on both sides of the paper, helping save money and resources.

ADVANCED SCANNING CAPABILITY: The DCPL5600DN supports multiple scan-to destinations such as E-mail, USB, SharePoint, Cloud Services, Network, and more(1).

70-PAGE AUTO DOCUMENT FEEDER: The 70-page capacity auto document feeder is perfect for unattended copying or scanning. Carton Width 23.6 inches. Carton Height: 24.8 inches. Carton Length: 20.7 inches

ADVANCED SECURITY FEATURES: With the DCPL5600DN, help protect against unauthorized device / document access and securely connect to your network.

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low.

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE TONERS: TN820 Standard Yield Toner, TN850 High Yield Toner for cost efficient output.