Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, Multifunction Printer and Copier, DCP-L5500DN, Flexible Network Connectivity, Duplex Printing, Mobile Printing & Scanning, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Price: $299.99 - $269.98

(as of Jul 27,2020 05:16:21 UTC – Details)



The DCP-L5500DN Multifunction Laser Printer enhances office productivity with a print and copy speed of up to 42ppm as well as various advanced features. This high-performance, multifunction copier produces professional reports, spreadsheets, correspondence, and other important business documents with exceptional graphics and crisp text. Additionally, a built-in automatic duplex printing function permits you to print on both sides of the paper, helping save money and resources. It also offers a 300-sheet paper capacity, expandable to 1,340 sheets with optional add-on trays (LT-6500 or LT-5500).

FLEXIBILE NETWORK CONNECTIVITY: The DCPL5500DN has a built-in Ethernet interface which allows multiple users to connect within the network.

ADVANCED SCANNING CAPABILITY: Supports multiple scan-to destinations such as E-mail, USB, SharePoint, Cloud Services, Network more(1).

INNOVATIVE SECURITY FEATURES: Help protect against unauthorized device and document access, and securely connect to your network.

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low.

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE TONERS: TN820 Standard Yield Toner, TN850 High Yield Toner for cost efficient output..Print Resolution (max. dpi) : 1200 x 1200 dpi

CPU (Processor) Speed (MHz): 800