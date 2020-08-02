Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, HL-L6300DW, Wireless Networking, Mobile Printing, Duplex Printing, Large Paper Capacity, Cloud Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Continuing to build on the reputation and reliability of Brother printers, the HL-L6300DW is a business monochrome laser printer designed for efficiency. This laser printer offers business-centric features and functionality to help enhance productivity, optimize workflow, and improve the bottom line. The HL-L6300DW offers great value due to the included high-yield 8,000-page toner cartridge and offers even lower cost output due to a super high-yield 12,000-page replacement toner cartridge(2). This high-performance office solution keeps moving at the pace of your business by offering a lightning-quick speeds of up to 48 pages per minute without compromising quality. With crisp text and excellent graphics, the HL-L6300DW is a perfect laser printer for creating professional reports, spreadsheets, correspondence, and other important business documents.

LARGE, EXPANDABLE PAPER CAPACITY: The Brother HLL6300DW has a 570-sheet paper capacity that can be expanded to 1,610 sheets with optional trays.

FLEXIBILE CONNECTIVITY: Connect via wireless or Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces or wirelessly print from your mobile device(1).

ADVANCED SECURITY FEATURES: Help protect against unauthorized device / document access and securely connect to your network.

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low..Recommended Monthly Print Volume:Up to 7,500 pages

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE TONERS: TN820 Standard Yield Toner, TN850 High Yield Toner, TN880 Super High Yield for low cost printing.