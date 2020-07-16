Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, Compact All-In One Printer, Multifunction Printer, MFCL2710DW, Wireless Networking and Duplex Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Operating Systems Compatibility Windows 8.1, 8, 7 / Windows 10 Home / 10 Pro / 10 Education / 10 Enterprise Windows Server 2016 / 2012 R2 / 2012 / 2008 R2 / 2008 Mac OS X v10.10.5 , 10.11, 10.12 , 10.13 Linux Mobile Device Compatibility AirPrint Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan , Wi Fi Direct. Memory 64MB. Supported Network Protocols (IPv4): ARP, RARP, BOOTP, DHCP, APIPA (Auto IP), WINS/NetBIOS Name Resolution, DNS Resolver, mDNS, LLMNR Responder, LPR/LPD, Custom Raw Port/Port 9100, IPP, FTP Server, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, HTTP Server, TFTP Client and Server, SMTP Client, ICMP, Web Services (Print/Scan), SNTP Client. Supported Network Protocols (IPv6): NDP, RA, DNS Resolver, mDNS, LLMNR Responder, LPR/LPD, Custom Raw Port/Port 9100, IPP, FTP Server, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, HTTP Server, TFTP Client and Server, SMTP Client, ICMPv6, Web Services (Print/Scan), SNTP Client. Operating Environment: Temperature 50-90°F.

Print more, wait less. Engineered for increased efficiency with class leading print speeds of up to 32 pages per minute.

Dynamic features meet your evolving needs. The 250-sheet paper capacity helps improve efficiency with less refills and handles letter and legal sized paper.

Flexible printing. The manual feed slot offers flexible paper handling for a variety of papers and sizes, such as card stock, envelopes, etc. To help you create Professional looking documents.

Engineered to deliver productivity. Up to 50-sheet automatic document feeder helps save time with multi-page copy, scan & fax.

Printing as mobile as you are. Print wirelessly from your desktop, laptop, smartphone and tablet.

Form Factor: Print/Copy/Scan/Fax

Max Printspeed Color: 32

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi