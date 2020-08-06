Brother Monochrome Laser, Multifunction, All-in-One Printer, MFC-L6800DW, Wireless Networking, Mobile Printing & Scanning, Duplex Print, Scan & Copy, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready, Black



Built for the busiest of offices, the MFC-L6800DW Business Laser All-in-One delivers exceptional results. This perfect office printing, copying, scanning, and fax machine offers great value due to the included high-yield 8,000-page toner cartridge and low-cost output thanks to the super high-yield 12,000-page replacement cartridge(2). It produces a lightning-quick copy and print speed of up to 48 pages per minute, while the 570-sheet capacity paper tray holds more than a ream of paper expendable upto 2650 . Since you can continually print without having to refill frequently, office efficiency can be significantly improved. This business all-in-one was built with high-performance in mind, allowing users to print and scan jobs at the same time.

LARGE, EXPANDABLE PAPER CAPACITY: MFCL6800DW laser all-in-one has 570-sheet paper capacity that can be expanded to 2650 sheets with optional trays.

AUTO DUPLEX CAPABILITIES: Auto duplex printing plus the 80-page capacity auto document feeder offers duplex (two-sided) scanning and copying.

CLOUD-BASED SCANNING: Scan to popular Cloud services directly from 3.7″ color touchscreen, including Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, and more(1). Scanning capability is black and white and color

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low.

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE TONERS: TN820 Standard Yield Toner, TN850 High Yield Toner, TN880 Super High Yield Toner. Power Source: AC 120V 50/60Hz