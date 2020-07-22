Brother MFC-L3710CW Compact Digital Color All-in-One Printer Providing Laser Printer Quality Results with Wireless, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



The reliable, robust Brother MFC L3710CW compact digital color all in one printer is a great choice for the busy home or small office looking for laser printer performance. Affordably add color to your printing for vivid images on all your documents. Quick print speeds of up to 19ppm, scan speeds up to 29ipm black and 22ipm color plus robust construction ensures your all in one works as hard as you do. The compact design is ideal for smaller spaces.

The MFC L3710CW helps make color printing affordable for your home or small office looking for laser printer quality. Toner Save Mode helps you save on toner costs. With Brother affordable increased yield toner options, there’s never been a better time to add a Brother digital color printer to your home or small office. Choose from Standard or High Yield toner to help make color printing even more economical.

Flexible paper handling options accommodate a variety of paper types, sizes and styles. The up to 250 sheet capacity adjustable paper tray lets you print longer with less refills and handles letter or legal size paper while the up to 50 sheet automatic document feeder helps you save time with easy multi page copy, scan and fax. The manual feed slot accommodates printing on card stock, envelopes, photo paper and more.

The Brother MFC L3710CW offers versatile connection options with built in wireless and Wi Fi Direct or connect locally to a single computer via USB interface. Print wirelessly from your desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet.(1) Print from and scan to popular cloud apps(2) directly from the 3.7″” color touchscreen including Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, OneNote and more. Help save time by creating custom shortcuts on the touchscreen for your most used features. The Brother MFC L3710CW compact digital color all in one printer has a one year limited warranty with free online, call, or live chat support for the life of your printer.

FAST PRINT AND SCAN: The Brother MFC-L3710CW lets you get things done with up to 19 ppm print speed and scans up to 29 ipm in black and 22 ipm in color

AFFORDABLE AND FLEXIBLE COLOR PRINTING: Affordably print professional quality, rich, vivid color documents with laser printer quality. The 250 sheet adjustable paper tray helps minimize refills and the manual feed slot handles varied printing needs

3.7” COLOR TOUCHSCREEN: Print from and scan to popular cloud apps directly from the 3.7″ color touchscreen including Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, OneNote and more. Save time by creating custom shortcuts on the touchscreen for your most used features.

PRINT AND CONNECT YOUR WAY: Print wirelessly from your desktop, laptop, smartphone and tablet with built-in wireless, and Wi-Fi Direct or connect locally to a single computer via USB interface.

UNIT DIMENSIONS (WxDxH): 16.1” W x 18.7” D x 16.3” H

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low