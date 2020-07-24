Brother MFC-J880DW All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Compact & Easy to Connect, Wireless, Automatic Duplex Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



For those looking to work smart and help save money with a dependable all-in-one office solution, the MFCJ880DW was made for you. Delivering crisp, clear, and dependable prints on plain paper, card stock, photo paper, and other media is a specialty of the Brother Work Smart Series compact and easy inkjet all-in-one. This system is a great all-in-one for home, home offices, or personal use. It features an automatic document feeder system and automatic duplex (2-sided) printing.

MOBILE & CLOUD-BASED PRINTING: Easy to set up, the MFCJ880DW offers mobile(1) and cloud-based(2) connectivity to print and scan with ease

NFC TOUCH TO CONNECT: This Inkjet all-in-one offers “touch to connect” printing and scanning with NFC which delivers added convenience(3)

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE INKS: LC201BK, LC201C, LC201M, LC201Y, LC2013PKS, LC203BK, LC203C, LC203M, LC203Y, LC2033PKS, LC2032PKS