Brother MFC-J6530DW All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Wireless Connectivity, Automatic Duplex Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready

Built for business efficiency, the Brother Color Inkjet printer, copier, fax, and scanner is a perfect all-in-one office solution for small businesses or home offices. Engineered with Business Smart Plus technology, the MFC-J6530DW can handle paper as large as 11” x 17” and has a ledger-size scan glass and a 250-sheet capacity tray. The infused automatic duplex (2-sided) printing feature allows business owners to save resources, money, and paper. With Brother Genuine Replacement cartridges, you will always receive crisp, sharp, and dynamic black text and high-impact color documents on plain paper. Our super high-yield cartridges offer additional page yields while helping to lower your printing costs.

Print and scan from almost anywhere – smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop computer. Break free and go wireless. Enjoy the freedom of wireless connectivity – and no router needed with Wi-Fi Direct

Scan to popular cloud services directly from the machine, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, and more. Capture and digitize paper documents with Brother Cloud Apps for electronic storage or sharing, Easily navigate to powerful features with a 2.7″ Touchscreen display, Two-year limited warranty and free phone support for the life of the product