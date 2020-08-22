Brother MFC-J485DW Wireless All-In-One Color Printer w/ Print, Copy, Scan, Fax



Easy to connect, compact, economical, and loaded with value. The Brother Work Smart Series MFC-J485DW offers the features and functionality you need for your home, home office, and small business. This wireless color inkjet All-in-One delivers clear, reliable printing, copying, scanning, and faxing. The automatic document feeder, along with 100-sheet capacity, allows for huge output without constant monitoring. Two-sided printing helps save paper, while mobile device printing and cloud connectivity helps enhance your productivity and efficiency (requires wireless connection).

Start using your compact Brother inkjet all-in-one right away with easy to connect wireless

Convenient wireless mobile device printing

Access popular cloud services right from your machine

Easily navigate onscreen menus with the 1.8″ color display, Help save paper with automatic duplex (2-sided) printing

High paper capacity, accommodating up to legal-sized paper plus auto document feeder