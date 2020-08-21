Brother MFC-J460DW, All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Compact & Easy to Connect, Wireless, Automatic Duplex Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



With the capability to print, copy, scan, or fax utilizing Brother’s dependable color inkjet technology, the MFC-J460DW offers value and dependability. This all-in-one has an automatic document feeder plus automatic duplex (2-sided) printing for increased efficiency. With a 100-sheet paper capacity, it can handle paper as large as 8.5” x 14”.

PRINT, COPY, SCAN & FAX: The MFCJ460DW Inkjet All-in-One can print, copy, scan, and fax utilizing color inkjet technology

EASY-TO-SETUP WIRELESS NETWORKING: Easily set up wireless networks which allows users to submit jobs from multiple devices(1)

AUTOMATIC DUPLEX PRINTING: Helps save paper with automatic duplex (2-sided) printing

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE INKS: LC201BK, LC201C, LC201M, LC201Y, LC2013PKS, LC203BK, LC203C, LC203M, LC203Y, LC2033PKS, LC2032PKS