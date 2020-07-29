Brother HL-L6200DWT Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing and Dual Paper Trays (Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready)



Businesses with higher print volumes in search of a dependable, fast office printer with a large paper capacity should look no further than the HL-L6200DWT. This Brother monochrome office printer increases business productivity and efficiency by producing high-quality prints at up to 48 pages per minute and offers cost-effective printing thanks to a super high-yield 12,000-page replacement toner cartridge(2). The dual 520-sheet capacity trays and the ability to add another 520-sheet-capacity tray allow offices to print continuously without frequent refills. The paper trays can handle letter and legal-sized paper, and an additional 50-sheet-capacity multi-purpose tray allows users to print envelopes and alternative media types.

FAST PRINTING – With a print speed of up to 48 ppm, this printer is ideal for busy offices. Plus, it offers crisp, clear text and excellent graphics

FLEXIBLE PAPER HANLDING – Easily handle your large print jobs via dual adjustable 520-sheet capacity paper trays and a 50-sheet capacity multi-purpose tray. For additional capacity, add a 520-sheet capacity or 250-sheet capacity paper tray for a total input capacity of 1,610 sheets

VERSATILE CONNECTIVITY – Built-in wireless 802.11b/g/n and Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces in addition to USB 2.0 connectivity allow you to share the HL-L6200DWT with multiple users on your network

MOBILE DEVICE PRINTING – Print from your mobile device via: AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Mopria, Brother iPrint&Scan, Cortado Workplace and Wi-Fi Direct

TRIPLE LAYER SECURITY – Help safeguard sensitive documents and securely connect to the device and your network

PAPER HANDLING SIZE – Multi-Purpose Tray: Letter, Envelope, Legal, Executive, A4, A5, A6 and Custom Sizes(WxL) (3.0-8.5″, 5.0-14”); Paper Tray: Letter, Legal, Executive, A4, A5, A5

DIMENSIONS(WxDxH) – 14.7″ x 15.3″ x 16.5″

WHAT’S INCLUDED – (1) Brother HL-L6200DWT Printer, (1) Brother TN-820 Toner Cartridge, (1) Brother DR-820 Drum Unit, Installation CD-ROM, AC Power Cord, Quick Setup Guide