Brother HL-L6200DW Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing (Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready)

FLEXIBLE PAPER HANLDING – Easily handle your large print jobs via dual adjustable 520-sheet capacity paper trays and a 50-sheet capacity multi-purpose tray. For additional capacity, add 520-sheet capacity or 250-sheet capacity paper trays for a total input capacity of 1,610 sheets

VERSATILE CONNECTIVITY – Built-in wireless 802.11b/g/n and Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces in addition to USB 2.0 connectivity allow you to share the HL-L6200DWT with multiple users on your network

MOBILE DEVICE PRINTING – Print from your mobile device via: AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Mopria, Brother iPrint&Scan, Cortado Workplace and Wi-Fi Direct

TRIPLE LAYER SECURITY – Help safeguard sensitive documents and securely connect to the device and your network

PAPER HANDLING SIZE – Multi-Purpose Tray: Letter, Envelope, Legal, Executive, A4, A5, A6 and Custom Sizes(WxL) (3.0-8.5″, 5.0-14”); Paper Tray: Letter, Legal, Executive, A4, A5, A6

DIMENSIONS(WxDxH) – 14.7″ x 15.3″ x 11.3″

WHAT’S INCLUDED – (1) Brother HL-L6200DW Printer, (1) Brother TN-820 Toner Cartridge, (1) Brother DR-820 Drum Unit, Installation CD-ROM, AC Power Cord, Quick Setup Guide