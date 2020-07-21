Brother HL-L3290CDW Compact Digital Color Printer Providing Laser Printer Quality Results with Convenient Flatbed Copy & Scan, Wireless Printing and Duplex Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



The reliable, robust Brother HL L3290CDW compact digital color printer with copying and scanning capabilities is a great choice for the busy home or small office looking for laser printer performance. Easily and affordably add color to your printing for vivid images on all your documents. Quick print speeds of up to 25ppm plus robust construction ensures your printer works as hard as you do. The compact design is ideal for smaller spaces.

The HL L3290CDW makes color printing affordable for your home or small office with laser printer quality. Toner Save Mode helps you save on toner costs and automatic duplex printing helps save paper. Choose from Standard or High Yield toner to help make color printing even more economical. Using color helps your business stand out and now, with Brother affordable increased yield toner options, there’s never been a better time to add a Brother digital color printer to your small or home office.

Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient, high quality copying and scanning right from the device and 2 line backlit LCD display to easily access printer productivity and efficiency features. Easily and affordably add color to your printing for vivid images on all your documents. Flexible paper handling options accommodate a wide variety of paper types, sizes and styles. The up to 250 sheet capacity adjustable paper tray lets you print longer with less refills and handles letter or legal size paper. The manual feed slot accommodates printing on card stock, envelopes, photo paper and more.

The Brother HL L3290CDW offers versatile connection options with built in wireless and Wi Fi Direct or connect locally to a single computer via USB interface. Print wirelessly from your desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet.(1) The Brother HL L3290CDW compact digital color printer has a one year limited warranty with free online, call, or live chat support for the life of your printer.

(1)Requires connection to a wireless network. (2)Approximate cartridge yield in accordance with ISO/IEC 19798 (letter/A4). (3)Requires additional purchase. (4)Approximate 18,000 page yield each drum unit (may vary by type of use). (5)The recommended range of monthly printed pages to achieve the best possible performance and printer life. Printers are intended to handle occasional usage beyond this range with little or no effect. Consistently printing above the recommended print volume, however, may adversely affect the print quality or life of the machine. It is always best to choose a printer with an appropriate recommended print volume to allow for any anticipated increase in printing needs.

Supported Network Protocols (IPv4) APIPA (Auto IP), ARP, BOOTP, CIFS Client, Custom Raw Port/Port 9100, DHCP, DNS Resolver, FTP Server, HTTP/HTTPS Server, ICMP, IPP/IPPS, LLMNR Responder, LPR/LPD, mDNS, RARP, SMTP Client, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, SNTP Client, TELNET Server, TFTP Client and Server, Web Services (Print/Scan), WINS/NetBIOS Name Resolution. Supported Network Protocols (IPv6) NDP, RA, DNS Resolver, mDNS, LLMNR Responder, LPR/LPD, Custom Raw Port/Port 9100, IPP/IPPS, SMTP Client, FTP Server, CIFS Client, TELNET Server, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, HTTP/HTTPS Server, TFTP Client and Server, ICMPv6, SNTP Client, Web Services (Print/Scan).Operating Environment: Temperature 50-90 degrees F

FAST PRINTING TO KEEP YOU MOVING: The Brother HLL3290CDW Digital Color Printer lets you get things done with up to 25 pages per minute print speed

ENJOY AFFORDABLE AND FLEXIBLE COLOR PRINTING: Affordably print professional quality, rich, vivid color documents with laser printer quality. The 250 sheet adjustable paper tray helps minimize refills and the manual feed slot handles varied printing needs

PRODUCTIVE AND EFFICIENCT: A flatbed scan glass offers convenient copying and scanning and 2 line LCD display provides efficient feature access. Mobile Device Compatibility Air Print, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint & Scan, Mopria, Wi Fi Direct

PRINT AND CONNECT YOUR WAY: The HLL3290CDW offers mobile device wireless printing(1) and built in wireless, Wi Fi Direct and USB interfaces

FOR USE WITH BROTHER GENUINE TONER: TN223BK, TN223C, TN223M, TN223Y, TN227BK, TN227C, TN227M, TN227Y; Reduction/Enlargement: 25 percent 400 percent

AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low

NOTE: Kindly refer to the user manual provided as a PDF manual in the product description section