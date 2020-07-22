BrosTrend 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender Signal Booster Repeater, Add Coverage up to 1200 sq.ft. in Your House, Extend 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi, Easy Setup



Price: $49.99 - $41.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 15:44:32 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Whole Home WiFi Coverage



Extend Your WiFi up to 1200 sq.ft. and 20 Devices



Simply plug this WiFi Extender Signal Booster to any electrical outlets, you can instantly extend the wireless coverage of your existing router network with AC1200 dual band WiFi speed throughout your house and even out into the yard. With concurrent 867Mbps extended speed on 5GHz WiFi band and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz band. Ideal for online 4K video streaming, multi-users gaming, high quality music etc., without buffering or interruption.

Boost Your WiFi Coverage And Speed



BrosTrend WiFi Range Extending Technology

2 X high gain external antennas plus integrated power amplifier units, BrosTrend WiFi network extender boosts and delivers superior wireless coverage throughout your house or office, and even out into the yard. Also delivers better WiFi coverage than WiFi extenders with internal antennas.

Dedicated AC1200 Network CPU Handles 1200Mbps Speed at Ease

A powerful AC1200 network dedicated CPU simultaneously delivers speed of 867Mbps on 5GHz WiFi band and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz band. Plus the featured MU-MIMO technology, this WiFi booster for the house concurrently sends data up to 20 WiFi devices without lag. Ideal for lag-free online HD video streaming, multi-users gaming, voice-calling, and browsing etc.

AC1200 WiFi with 4 X Speed

Latest AC1200 WiFi technology delivers 4 times speed as that of N300 or nearly 2 times as that of AC750, push your wireless range to the extreme without upgrading any existing equipment by adding this AC1200 WiFi extender for the house.

Universal Compatibility & Multi-Function



Works with Any WiFi Routers

Supports latest WiFi technology of 802.11ac & n/g/b/a, this Internet Booster Wireless Range Extender extends wireless signal of any routers or ISP gateways. Connect any of your WiFi devices to the extended network, like your smartphone, tablet, iPhone, iPad, TV, game console, PC, MAC, Echo/Alexa devices, and streaming players etc.

Wireless Bridge – Connect Wired Device to WiFi

With 1 fast Ethernet port, you can connect your wired device to WiFi, such as a PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TV, PC/MAC. Upgrade your wired entertainment device to AC1200 WiFi speed in a single shot with this dual band Wi-Fi network extender.

Access Point Mode – Create Another WiFi Network

Use Ethernet cable to connect this WiFi extender signal booster to any Internet enabled Ethernet ports in your room or Ethernet port of existing router, you can create a new AC1200 dual band WiFi network. Excellent for using at home or when travelling in hotel rooms.

WPS Easy Setup in Seconds



Press WPS button on existing WiFi router to activate WPS pairing function, WPS LED status on router should change.

Press WPS button on WiFi extender within 2 minutes.

Wait until Signal LED of WiFi extender turns solid ON, successfully paired, initial setup completed!

Note:

Initially please setup WiFi extender in the same room with your existing router, then move your WiFi extender to other electrical outlet which is halfway between your router and area with poor router WiFi signal. Please do not install WiFi extender in WiFi dead spot where router WiFi signal is not available.

Smart Wireless Signal Strength Indicator



Signal LED indicates wireless signal strength between WiFi extender and your existing router. After initial setup, you can move your WiFi extender to any electrical outlets by reading the color of signal LED.

Note:

For optimal WiFi performance, please install WiFi extender at least 3 feet away from the ground or ceiling floor.

Name of extended WiFi networks: MyNetworkName_EXT or MyNetworkName_5GEXT, WiFi password are the same as your existing router network.

EXTENDED WIRELESS COVERAGE: Adds Wi-Fi Range Coverage up to 1200 sq. ft., and Connects up to 20 Devices such as Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Speakers, IP Cameras, IoT Devices, Alexa Devices and more, by Using this WiFi Booster for the House

AC1200 WI-FI SPEED: With Simultaneously Extended Speed of 867Mbps on 5GHz WiFi Band and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz Band, Enjoy Online 4K Video Streaming, Multi-users Gaming, Music etc., by Connecting Your WiFi Devices to the Network Extended by this WiFi Extender Signal Booster Without Buffering or Interruption

EASY SET UP IN SECONDS: Press WPS Button on Your Existing Router and this WiFi Network Extender, Instantly Extends Your Network Coverage; Smart LED on Extender Indicates Signal Strength with Existing Router; Move to Any Electrical Outlets After Initial Setup

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Extend the Network Coverage of Any Wireless Routers or ISP Gateways on the Market by Using this WiFi Extender for the House; WHITE COLOR and Compact Wall-plug Design of this Extender Easily Blends Into Your Home Décor

2 YEAR WORRY FREE WARRANTY: Also Comes with Free 24/7 Technical Support, Email: [email protected]; This Internet Booster Wireless Range Extender Has 1 Fast Ethernet Port, Connect A Wired Device to WiFi, Like TV, PlayStation, XBox; Also Supports Access Point Mode to Create A New AC1200 WiFi Network