BrosTrend 1200Mbps WiFi Extender Repeater Range Extender WiFi Booster for Home, Coverage up to 1200 sq.ft, Simple Setup, Work with Any WiFi Routers

Simply plug this BrosTrend 1200Mbps WiFi Extender to any electrical outlets, you can instantly extend the wireless coverage of your existing router network with AC1200 dual band WiFi speed throughout your home and even out into the yard. With concurrent 867Mbps extended speed on 5GHz WiFi band and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band. Ideal for online 4K video streaming, multi-users gaming, high quality music etc., without buffering or interruption.

【EXTENDED WI-FI COVERAGE】With Dual Band Technology, this 5GHz WiFi Extender Adds WiFi Range Coverage up to 1200 sq. ft., and Connects up to 20 Devices such as Smartphones, Tablets, PCs, Speakers, IP Cameras, Smart Plugs, Echo / Alexa Devices and more

【 EASY SET UP IN SECONDS】Press WPS Button on Your Existing Router / Gateway and this Wifi Extenders Signal Booster for Home, Instantly Extends Your Network Coverage in 8 Seconds; Or set up via Web Browser on the Computer or Smart Phones

【STABLE WI-FI BOOSTS 】This AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender can Automatically Choose High-Quality Wifi Band for Better Performance. Supports Extended Speed of 867Mbps on 5GHz WiFi and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz Band, Enjoy Online HD Streaming, Multi-users Gaming, Music etc., Maximizing Reduces the Loss of Data Transmission

【WORK WITH ANY ROUTERS 】BrosTrend Dual Band WiFi Repeater is Universally Compatible with 99% of WiFi Routers or Gateways on the market, Including IEEE 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n Standard

【2 YEARS WARRANTY 】Also Comes with Free 24/7 Technical Support, Email: [email protected]; This Internet Booster Wireless Range Extender Has 1 Fast Ethernet Port, Connect A Wired Device to WiFi, Like TV, PlayStation, XBox; Also Supports Access Point Mode to Create A New AC1200 WiFi Network