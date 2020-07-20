Brooks Womens Ghost 12 Running Shoe



Product Description

BALANCED, SOFT CUSHIONING

BioMoGo DNA and DNA LOFT cushioning work together to provide a just-right softness underfoot without losing responsiveness and durability—yet it feels lighter than ever.

SOFT, SECURE, FIT

The newly engineered mesh and 3D Fit Print practically disappears on your foot with strategically placed stretch and structure.

SMOOTH, STABLE RIDE

No matter how your foot lands, our Segmented Crash Pad – an integrated system of shock absorbers – will cushion every step and stride for smooth heel-to-toe transitions.

Wear Testers Say



“Plush, soft and smooth. Extremely nice. Feels like a seamless heel-toe transition.”

CUSHION

Cushioned experience is soft and protective.

Level 1 – Minimal Cushion – Recommended for the runner looking for a softer run without too much cushion.

Level 2 – Medium Cushion – Recommended for the runner looking for a soft run with cushion.

Level 3 – High Cushion – Recommended for the runner looking for a very soft and protective cushion.

ENERGIZE

Energized experience is responsive and springy, adding extra lift to your stride!

Level 1 – Minimal Energize – Recommended for the runner looking for minimal spring in their stride without feeling damp.

Level 2 – Medium Energize – Recommended for the runner looking for a springy and responsive feeling stride.

Level 3 – High Energize – Recommended for the runner looking for a very springy and responsive stride.

SPEED

Speed experience is lightweight, fast and streamlined, adding extra speed to your stride!

Level 1 – Minimal Speed – Recommended for the runner looking for speed in their stride with minimal cushion.

Level 2 – Medium Speed – Recommended for the runner looking for a fast and responsive feeling stride.

Level 3 – High Speed – Recommended for the runner looking for the lightest weight and most responsive feeling stride.

CONNECT

Connected experience is lightweight and flexible to naturally feel your run!

Level 1 – Minimal Connect – Recommended for more natural feeling run with a little cushion.

Level 2 – Medium Connect – Recommended for the runner looking for natural feeling run and lightweight shoe.

Level 3 – High Connect – Recommended for the runner looking to feel connected to every stride for a very natural feeling run

Imported

Rubber sole

THIS SHOE IS FOR: Neutral runners looking for a lightweight shoe and a smooth ride without sacrificing cushioning. Whether you’re a Ghost loyalist or are lacing one up for the first time, you’ll find plenty to like.

SUPPORT AND CUSHION: The neutral support type provides high energizing cushioning. Ideal for road running, cross training, the gym or wherever you might want to take them! Predecessor: Ghost 11

BALANCED, SOFT CUSHIONING: BioMoGo DNA and DNA LOFT cushioning work together to provide a just-right softness underfoot without losing responsiveness and durability – yet it feels lighter than ever.

SMOOTH, STABLE RIDE: No matter how your foot lands, our Segmented Crash Pad – an integrated system of shock absorbers – will cushion every step and stride for smooth heel-to-toe transitions.

SOFT, SECURE, FIT: The newly engineered mesh and 3D Fit Print practically disappears on your foot with strategically placed stretch and structure.