Brooks Men’s Ghost 13

Rubber sole

THIS SHOE IS FOR: The Ghost 13 is for runners looking for a reliable shoe that’s soft and smooth. The Ghost 13 offers improved transitions for zero distractions so you can focus more on what matters most: your run.

SUPPORT AND CUSHION: The neutral support type provideds high energizing cushioning. Ideal for road running, cross training, the gym or wherever you might want to take them! Predecessor: Ghost 12

BALANCED, SOFT CUSHIONING: BioMoGo DNA and DNA LOFT cushioning work together to provide a just-right softness underfoot without losing responsiveness and durability – yet it feels lighter than ever.

SMOOTH, STABLE RIDE: No matter how your foot lands, our Segmented Crash Pad – an integrated system of shock absorbers – will cushion every step and stride for smooth heel-to-toe transitions.

SOFT, SECURE, FIT: The newly engineered mesh and 3D Fit Print practically disappears on your foot with strategically placed stretch and structure.