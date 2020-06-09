Brooks Laich Still Wants Kids Following Split From Julianne Hough: ‘It’s So Important To Me’

Brooks Laich is still hoping to start a family group someday!

Just over a week after it was announced he and wife Julianne Hough decided to lovingly separate, the 36-year-old retired NHL player opened up in regards to the kind of father he really wants to be sooner or later in the near future. As a reminder, the couple did not welcome any young ones together throughout their three-year-long marriage.

Related: Brooks Laich ‘Was Fighting’ Against Julianne Hough Breakup For Months!

The topic was raised on Sunday’s episode of the How Men Think podcast as Brooks, co-host Gavin DeGraw, and special guest Scott Evans discussed the existing state of America and the national conversation about ending systemic racism. That’s when Laich admitted his desire to develop into a dad, noting:

“It’s important to me. I hope to be a father one day. I hope to have the world be a better place for them… one day.”

We couldn’t agree more with his sentiment. It’s positively our responsibility to create a better world for the children of tomorrow rather than to mention, Poppa Brooks includes a nice ring to it, too! He previously exposed about the idea during an October 2019 episode of his show, explaining why this chapter of his life as a (now former) married man was time for you to have children:

“I didn’t think I could do that in my 20s while I was devoting all this time to hockey, which is what … full transparency, selfishly I fully wanted to do. I needed to do that for myself. So now that I’m 36, I feel I do have the space in my life.”

The Canadian-native explained how he and the DWTS alum were still finding out how the decision would affect their relationship:

“I’m now not an athlete, I’m not playing hockey. So what does life look like now? There’s still a figuring-out process of a new identity for myself. Also with my wife, our relationship — it’s a new identity for our relationship as well.”

Of course, as you know, Laich and Hough are no more together so it’s unclear when and how the star plans to get going on a family group. We haven’t heard any reports of someone new in his life, either!

As it turns out the couple did their research before divorce; in the Fall, Brooks told Us Weekly both were attempting to conceive via in-vitro fertilization. However, late last month, Julianne clarified they “never actually tried to get pregnant,” adding:

“It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs.”

And shortly after that admission, things were officially over! A source near to Jules told People in regards to the pair’s decision to separate:

“It took them a while to get here, but now they both understand that they shouldn’t spend the rest of their lives together — not as spouses. They are hoping to move forward as deeply loving friends forever who will always be supportive and encouraging of one another.”

Do U think they might make it as “deeply loving friends” and modern-day co-parents, too??