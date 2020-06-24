Brooks Koepka withdraws from Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for coronavirus

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP: WHO HAS THE MOST WINS?

“I’m going to pull out to protect everybody else. I think it’s the right thing to do,” that he told Golfweek. “I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this Tour can continue is if guys to do this sort of thing and be proactive about it.”

Koepka, Elliott and his coach Claude Harmon III went for additional coronavirus tests as a precaution after playing a round with Graeme McDowell on Tuesday. McDowell told Golfweek on Tuesday he was going to withdraw from the big event after his caddie, Ken Comboy, tested positive for the virus.

“We all got tested Monday—myself, Claude and Ricky. We all came back negative,” Koepka told Gofweek. “We had no symptoms. Nothing.”

Once learning Elliott had tested positive, Koepka chose to withdraw from the event. He said his decision was meant to protect the larger field.

Koepka is waiting for additional results from his girlfriend, Jena Sims, and his chef to determine whether to go back to Florida or quarantine in Connecticut.