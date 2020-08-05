Brooks Koepka: The ‘gym rat’ challenging the view that golfers ‘aren’t that athletic in type’

“I’m not that big,” quips Koepka in a interview with CNN Sport’s Coy Wire previously this year. “It’s old … I hang around a bunch of NFL guys. Golfers in general aren’t that athletic in type.”

Combined with his desire to not keep back with his viewpoints, the 30- year-old frequently does not suit the “traditional” playing golf stereotypes, which often implies Koepka believes he frequently can “relate to people from other sports a lot better than I can golfers.”

Whilst golf is a sport that argualy chooses to adhere to the olden customs, with gamers needed to use specific products of clothes– socks that cover your ankle and a polo top– and informed to adhere to centuries’ old customs, Koepka enjoys to stand apart.

“Golf is so traditional,” includedKoepka “It’s like the triple pleated khaki trousers and the huge saggy tee shirts.

“It’s just not me. I’m not the traditionalist.” READ: The golfer who drove over 4,000 miles across the US to play in tournaments ‘Boring from like hole 5 to 12’ Koepka is preparing to safeguard his PGA Championship title in San Francisco, United States, following a bad run of type with simply 2 leading-10 surfaces in 2020. He revealed looks of his finest at the current WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, however, matching his career-low with a 62 in the opening round onThursday He ultimately ended up joint …

