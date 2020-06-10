Brooks Koepka targets world No 1 spot back from Rory McIlroy | Golf News





Brooks Koepka has been grouped along side Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brooks Koepka has set his sights on taking the world No 1 spot from Rory McIlroy prior to the PGA Tour’s resumption at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The four-time major champion features in a star-studded field at Colonial Country Club, the first event on the PGA Tour since The Players was cancelled following the opening round on March 12.

Koepka has spent a combined 47 weeks near the top of the world rankings across four split up spells but lost that spot to McIlroy in February, with the world No 3 determined to bounce back from a slow begin to the season and regain pole position.

Koepka has been limited to five worldwide starts in 2020

“Yeah, I’ve got eyes on Rory [McIlroy]”, Koepka said. “That’s the target, to get back to No 1 in the world. That’s the complete point of playing is usually to be the best.

“If I actually do what I’m supposed to do, if I look after my business, then I do not see any reason why I couldn’t get back compared to that.

“I dug myself a hole, obviously, getting injured. But you play good, you win, everything will take care of itself.”

Koepka battled a knee problem during the early part of the season and took three months out after withdrawing mid-tournament at the CJ Cup in October, with the 30-year-old using the enforced Covid-19 break to return to full fitness.

The PGA Tour returns on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, go on Sky Sports Golf.

“It [having three months off] was definitely good for me,” Koepka added. “I surely could kind of reassess where I was at, get the knee stronger. The knee is back. It’s a lot better.

“Then finally be able simply to swing the club the correct way and type of get back to the procedure or just how of convinced that I had before. It’s been a blessing in disguise for me personally without a doubt, and I’m excited to see what happens here.

“I felt at The Players, it was beginning to come around. I felt something positive. But today it’s a million times better. The swing feels like it’s in a fantastic spot. I’m controlling ball flights, controlling spin, yardages, putting it good, chipping it good. I feel just like a new person, honestly.

“The way I’m in a position to move at this time is a lot a lot better than I was three months ago, four months ago, and I’m excited. It is really going to be fun to tee it up again.”

