Brooks Koepka on Relationship with Dustin Johnson: ‘You Guys Overplay a Lot of Things’

Though he excused his PGA Championship remarks that were commonly viewed as dismissive of his peers, Brooks Koepka stated he had no strategies to resolve the matter with the primary target.

In an interview with Golfweek that was published Wednesday, Koepka stated he had not talked to any of the gamers who remained in contention at the PGA which speaking to Dustin Johnson is “not something I’m planning on doing.” After the 3rd round at TPC Harding Park, Koepka had actually explained, on several celebrations, that Johnson had “only” won one significant and “the other guys” within a couple of shots of the lead were mostly unskilled because position.

Brooks Koepka confessed he had some remorses about his word option coming from remarks he made ahead of the last round of recently’s PGA Championship.

Koepka’s position both at the PGA and once again in the Golfweek interview took numerous golf fans by surprise, after how close Koepka and Johnson had actually appeared a couple of years earlier. Not just were they exercise partners in South Florida, however they regularly …