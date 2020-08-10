Brooks Koepka on derailed PGA three-peat bid: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’

Brooks Koepka lastly lacked significant momentum.

Seeking to end up being the very first gamer in more than 60 years to win the very same significant 3 years in a row, and the very first to do it at the PGA Championship considering that the 1920 s, Koepka started the last round simply 2 shots off the lead. But while low ratings were plentiful and a number of gamers rolled in birdies while jockeying for position, the two-time protecting champ showed up empty.

Collin Morikawa broke devoid of a congested leaderboard, shooting a final-round 64 to win the PGA Championship by 2 shots for his very first profession significant title.

Koepka dropped a shot onNo 2, headed out in 39 and didn’t make a birdie up until the 12 th hole. It built up to a dreadful, 4-over 74, a rating that beat just one gamer (Jim Herman) in the last round and one that dropped Koepka into a tie for 29 th location.

“To make the turn at 4 over was disappointing, to say the least,” Koepka stated. “You understood you had to be under par, a minimum of one, to have a likelihood on the rear end. I suggest, it’s my very first bad round in a while in a.