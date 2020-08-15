Brooks Koepka (MC) coy about injury status after Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C.– After a rough efficiency and a missed out on cut at the Wyndham Championship, something physical is plainly troublingBrooks Koepka But do not anticipate him to inform you what it is.

Koepka was among the headliners for today’s occasion at Sedgefield Country Club, where he was making his very first look considering that a T-6 lead to 2015. But Koepka had a hard time on the greens Thursday en path to a 2-over 72, and his quick return effort in the 2nd round deciphered with a triple bogey 7 on the 10 th hole. He eventually signed for an even-round 70, and at 2 over missed out on the cut by 5 shots.

“Not very good,” Koepka stated. “It wasn’t good at all.”

Koepka was making his 6th start in as numerous weeks, however that stretch now consists of 3 missed out on cuts to support his failing surface Sunday at the PGAChampionship Any hopes he needed to salve the injuries of Harding Park headed out the window rapidly today at Sedgefield, where Koepka’s problems were seen throughout the board: he ranked 101 st today in strokes acquired: off-the-tee and 137 th in putting.

Koepka has actually been troubled by a left knee injury for much of the season, going through arthroscopic surgical treatment in the fall and reaggravating the injury at the CJ Cup inOctober Last week TELEVISION audiences enjoyed him pause his round …