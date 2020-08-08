Brooks Koepka lays down in rough, has trainer stretch out his ailing left leg

SAN FRANCISCO– Brooks Koepka was lastly heading in the best instructions with a birdie at the 10 th hole that moved him into a tie for 2nd location when his champion unexpectedly appeared in jeopardy late Friday at TPC Harding Park.

After striking his drive down the best side of the 12 th fairway Koepka captured the attention of his physiotherapist, Marc Wahl, who started treatment on Koepka’s left hip.

“It just like locked up, cramped, and I couldn’t really do anything with it. That one, the first one was all right. It definitely relieved some issue I think,” Koepka stated.

Wahl’s work wasn’t completed, and Koepka needed 2 more treatments prior to he finished his round, consisting of onNo 16.

“The one going into 16, where he yanked on my foot, I don’t know what Marc does, but it popped and it felt like it just kind of repositioned itself, and that’s when it felt a lot better,” he stated.

Koepka on tight hip: ‘Nothing to be stressed over’

Koepka stated the treatment had absolutely nothing to do with the left knee injury that has slowed him given that last fall which he does not anticipate it to be a problem over the weekend at Harding Park.

Despite the disorder, Koepka shot a 2-under 68 and was in a six-way tie for 2nd location.