Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas open PGA Championship week as betting co-favorites

They’ve combined to win the last three PGA Championships, and they’ll start this week as betting co-favorites at TPC Harding Park.

Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka went toe-to-toe Sunday in Memphis, with Thomas getting the win and getting back to world No. 1 in the process. His lone major triumph came at the 2017 PGA at Quail Hollow, while Koepka is looking to become the first player to win three straight PGAs since Walter Hagen won four in a row in the 1920s.

Koepka and Thomas are listed as 10/1 co-favorites according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Both Koepka and Thomas opened at 14/1 when the odds were re-released in March following the tournament’s postponement.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are next on the list at 14/1, while Tiger Woods has dropped from 20/1 to 30/1 in the last five months. Players who have seen their odds dramatically reduced in that time include Daniel Berger (125/1 to 35/1), Matthew Fitzpatrick (125/1 to 40/1), Viktor Hovland (80/1 to 40/1) and Collin Morikawa (60/1 to 30/1).

Three-peat? Can Koepka win another Wanamaker Trophy?

Here’s a look at the latest odds on some of the biggest names, as TPC Harding Park gets set to host a major championship for the first time:

10/1:…