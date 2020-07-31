Brooks Koepka has a dig at Bryson DeChambeau after his ‘anthill ruling’ | Golf News



















0:44



Brooks Koepka could not withstand a dig at Bryson DeChambeau after finding himself by the very same tree that was the topic of an anthill judgment on Thursday in Memphis

Brooks Koepka discovered himself next to Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘anthill tree’ and could not withstand a dig at his compatriot throughout the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Koepka, the over night leader, had actually been having a hard time over the 2nd half of his 2nd round and was level par for the day when he pulled his drive left of the fairway at the seventh – his 16 th.

When he got to his ball, he understood he was within a couple of feet of the area where DeChambeau required a strange judgment in the preliminary, when he declared his right to a complimentary drop from an anthill, for that reason making the most of the burrowing animal guideline.

Rules authorities Ken Tackett was having none of it and DeChambeau went on to make a double-bogey 6, however the occurrence struck lots of a social networks outlet and Koepka had actually plainly been an interested audience.

As he went through his pre-shot regular and a conversation with his caddie, Koepka pointed at the ground stating: “There’s an ant,” a remark which decreased especially well with Sky Sports Golf‘s Andrew Coltart in the commentary box.

Watch the video above to see Koepka’s light-hearted dig at Bryson DeChambeau throughout the 2nd round in Memphis …