Brooks Koepka grouped with Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose at Wyndham

After stopping working to take advantage of a possibility to win the PGA Championship for the 3rd straight year, Brooks Koepka isn’t squandering whenever returning to work.

Koepka failed throughout the last round at TPC Harding Park, shooting a 74 that dropped him from 2 shots off the lead into a tie for 29 th. But he is continuing his late-season rise today at the Wyndham Championship, where Koepka will tee it up for the 6th straight week along with a set of significant champs.

Here’s an appearance at a few of the marquee, early-round groupings at Sedgefield Country Club as the Tour concludes the 2019-20 routine season (Note: complete tee times launched Tuesday afternoon):

Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose

Koepka was outside the top 125 prior to his runner-up surface in Memphis, however he’ll aim to enhance his playoff positioning by making his very first journey to Greensboro because a T-6 surface in2015 Spieth lost a playoff here in 2013 and in 2015 imploded throughout the 3rd round, missing out on the 54- hole cut after beginning the day in a tie for 12 th. Rose is coming off a ninth-place surface at the PGA and making his very first Wyndham look because a T-5 surface in 2009.

Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

Simpson made his very first PGA Tour triumph at Sedgefield in 2011 and has actually preserved a strong bond with the …