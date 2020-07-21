Brooks Koepka desperate to find form before PGA Championship defence | Golf News





Brooks Koepka may be the highest-ranked player in action at the 3M Open

Brooks Koepka is looking to utilize the 3M Open to find a much-needed return to form in front of two significant title defences in the coming weeks.

The four-time major champion missed three months of the PGA Tour season after undergoing knee surgery in October and has failed to deliver an upturn in results since, with a seventh-placed finish at the RBC Heritage his only world wide top-10 in 2020.

Koepka followed a missed cut at the Workday Charity Open with a tied-62nd finish at the exact same venue in the Memorial Tournament, shooting 80 on the final day, although the 30-year-old believes his performances are improving.

Koepka played along with Tiger Woods for the very first three days at Muirfield Village a week ago

“I just need to play good,” Koepka said. “I’ve played so bad lately. Yeah, just trying to find things. Every week I feel just like the results are not there, but it’s recovering and better.

“My good shots are good, but I’ve just got to bring that bottom level up. I’ve hit some real costly shots. I seem to miss it short-sided every time and that is been type of the downfall of why I have not played well.

“I missed it in very costly spots and just trying to figure out why that is. If I can bring the misses up, I’ll be fine.”

This week’s tournament is the third in no less than five consecutive events that Koepka plans to play, as that he defends at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in a few days and then chases a three-peat at the PGA Championship from August 6-9.

Koepka will be looking to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the third year running at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco

Koepka sits 154th in the FedExCup standings and needs a big finish to the campaign if he is to reach the season-ending Tour Championship, leaving him little option apart from to play in as numerous events as you possibly can.

“Right now, if things ended today, I’m not even in the play-offs, so I need to step it up and start playing well and get back to what I know I can do,” Koepka added.

“By the end of the PGA [Championship], I was going to observe how I feel. I probably have to return to Challenge Tour days playing this many in a row, going five to seven weeks in a row and then trying to have a week off.

“That was, what, six, seven years back, so it’s been a while since i have played this many in a row. But, at exactly the same time, I’ve had some weekends off, so that it hasn’t been too bad yet. Just frustration, playing bad.

“Every round I get to play I’m just trying to find that little something. Everybody knows that golf’s that game where you make one good swing and everything clicks and it’s like all right, right back to normal, so [I’m] just trying to find that and keep battling through it.”

