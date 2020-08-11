Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau remain U.S. Open betting co-favorites

With a thrilling surface to the PGA Championship formally in the books, it’s time to move the significant spotlight back east.

Winged Foot will host the rescheduled U.S. Open in a little bit more than a month, as the all-exempt field continues to take shape. It’ll be the 6th time the New York course hosts the U.S. Open, and the very first because 2006.

While Brooks Koepka could not support his talk throughout the last round at TPC Harding Park, he stays among the betting co-favorites for next month together with Bryson DeChambeau according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Koepka went back-to-back at the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 prior to ending up 2nd in 2015 at Pebble Beach, while DeChambeau’s T-4 surface Sunday was his very first top-10 lead to a significant.

Fresh off his advancement win at Harding Park, Collin Morikawa saw his chances drop from 30/ 1 to 20/ 1 as he signed up with the list of pre-tournament favorites. Tiger Woods’ chances have actually gone the other method, wandering from 20/ 1 to 30/ 1, while Phil Mickelson is noted at 150/ 1 to finish the last leg of the profession Grand Slam on a course where he let it escape 14 years earlier.

Here’s a take a look at a few of the other noteworthy chances, with the opening round simply 38 days away:

12/ 1: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau

16/ 1: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, …