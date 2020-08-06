Brooks Koepka (66) threw a club and eventually found his swing

Eleven days back, Brooks Koepka was on the variety at Medalist Golf Club in South Florida, overcoming yet another discouraging variety session.

Normally the image of grace, he flung a club 70 backyards behind him. Another club lay in front of him.

“I was pretty heated,” he stated.

But it ended up being a day of practice that repaired Koepka’s swing, and one that might cause a lot more history. Poring over swing video with coach Pete Cowen, Koepka discovered that 70 percent of his weight was on his back foot at effect– a subconscious transfer to ease pressure on his ailing left knee.

The repair was easy– hanging back his left foot “a hair”– and while seeing video from the previous 2 PGA Championships with caddie Ricky Elliott, Koepka observed that from that position he had the ability to repel his best foot and not feel any twinges of discomfort.

PGA Championship: Scores|Full protection

“My feet are usually a little bit staggered from a perfect golf swing, too far left,” he stated, “but that’s just how we play. It’s nice to feel comfortable over the ball. I’m starting to see it come out of the right pocket, the right window, and that’s exciting.”

Coupled with a devices modification– previously today he changed from a Callaway chauffeur to his old TaylorMade M5 …