Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

The privately held company was struggling as business attire grew more casual recently. But it’s been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, which sent demand for suits plummeting. Many working-from-home employees opted for far more relaxed looks of T-shirts and sweatpants instead of pinstripe suits and custom shirts.

“Although the pandemic has severely eroded the outlook for the business, Brooks Brothers has long suffered from a failure to decisively adapt to changing trends,” said Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail. “When it comes to tastes and style, Brooks Brothers has been swimming against the tide.”

Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 early Wednesday in a Delaware court. It had warned in June it would lay off nearly 700 workers in three states and is seeking a buyer because coronavirus destroyed its business.

The company has been evaluating various strategic options, including a potential sale. But it has struggled to find a buyer. A company spokesperson told CNN Business that it expects to “complete the sale process within the next few months.”

The retailer is in the process of shuttering 20% of its 250 US stores. According to the bankruptcy filing, Brooks Brothers has secured $75 million in financing to continue operating. “The purpose of this filing is to obtain additional financing and facilitate a sale process in an efficient manner to maximize value for our stakeholders and ensure that our iconic brand is positioned to continue under new ownership,” a business spokesperson said. A two-century history Brooks Brothers opened its first store in 1818 near Wall Street. Years later, it began making ready-made suits for men that couldn’t wait for a tailor. In 1896, the retailer invented the first button-down polo shirt and it has offered a great many other first of its kind clothing, including the madras prints and the chunky shetland sweater. Claudio Del Vecchio, Brooks Brothers’ owner, bought the brand in 2001 from Marks and Spencer for $225 million. He helped expand the brand’s appeal beyond formal menswear, including casual clothes, like fleece, and preppy clothes aimed at youth. In an interview with him on its internet site, Del Vecchio said that he became attracted to the brand while growing up in Italy and “wanted to be a part of that in some way.” Still, Brooks Brothers maintained a decidedly formal and old-school method of clothing design that proved out of step with younger shoppers looking for an edgier look, Saunders noted. Brooks Brothers remains one of the last major retailers to make most of its services and products in the United States. But that’s under threat too. Del Vecchio told the New York Times last month that its American factories “never made money” and planned to go some operations overseas to preserve cash. Neiman Marcus, It could be the latest iconic retailer to go bankrupt. J.Crew JCPenney have all filed in recent months, partly citing slumping sales from the virus. The pandemic hit Brooks Brothers especially hard because some workers were forced to work from home, eliminating the need for new suits and dressier clothes. GlobalData Retail said in an email Wednesday that year-over-year sales of men’s formal clothing fell by 74% between April and June. “While this deterioration will ease over time, demand will remain suppressed for the rest of 2020 and well into 2021 as office working, business meetings, and socializing are all reduced,” wrote Saunders. “This leaves Brooks Brothers very exposed to a depressed market.”

