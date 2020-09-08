Brooklyn shooting: 6-year-old boy among 5 people shot during J’Ourvet celebration

The boy and four others were in a crowd in Brooklyn during J’Ourvet, a celebration of West Indian heritage that takes place before dawn followed by the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day in New York.

However, the parade was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators are now trying to find the gunman and determine why they shot into the crowd, the official said.

“More than likely, the people shot were not the intended targets,” said a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation, adding that the area has experienced heavy gang activity.

Shootings have been on the rise in New York City since the start of the summer, driven mostly by gang activity related to turf battles and narcotics, NYPD officials have said. That’s why police flooded the festival area, despite fewer events. The early morning shootings were the latest violence that has gripped the city since Covid-19’s infection rate has dropped. So far this year there have been 1,054 shooting incidents and 1,288 victims — that’s almost twice as much as this time last year. There were just 556 incidents and 653 victims at this point in 2019, according to NYPD statistics. A violent history The J’Ourvet festival has had other incidents of violence. In 2015, Carey Gabay, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was killed as a bystander in the middle of a gang shootout. Gabay was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital. He died days later. Gabay’s death prompted new safety…

