Brooklyn Nets: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

Caris LeVert, the third-leading scorer for the Nets, balanced 17.7 points, to support 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 helps per video game prior to the season coming to a stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. LeVert and Joe Harris (139 PPG) will look to bring the Nets, who are secured as theNo 7 seed in the EasternConference They just hold a half-game lead over the Orlando Magic, and if they fall to the 8th area, a date with the Milwaukee Bucks would occur in the preliminary of the playoffs.

Division: Atlantic Division

Record: 30-34

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +15000

LINEUP

Jarrett Allen, C

Justin Anderson, F

Chris Chiozza, PG

Jamal Crawford, SG

Donta Hall, PF

Joe Harris, SF

Tyler Johnson, SG

Rodions Kurucs, SF

Caris LeVert, SG

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG

Jeremiah Martin, PG

Dzanan Musa, SG

Garrett Temple, SG

Lance Thomas, F

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nets will deal with the Orlando Magic on July 31 at 2: 30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is -250 to declare the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn will likewise square versus the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, and Portland Trail Blazers throughout the NBA reboot.

The Nets are absolutely currently looking ahead to next season when they will have a genuine shot to make a run to the NBAFinals For the rest of this year, head coach Jacque Vaughn will make his case to take control of the position full-time, and the rest of the Nets gamers will attempt to strengthen their functions on the group next to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

