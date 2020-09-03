Brooklyn Nets hire Hall of Famer Steve Nash as head coach

Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has actually signed a four-year agreement to end up being the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources informed ESPN.

The Nets revealed the hiring Thursday afternoon.

In current weeks, Nets owner Joe Tsai and basic supervisor Sean Marks have actually been aggressive in recruiting Nash to make the leap that he had actually up until now withstood in his retirement as a transcendent gamer: head training.

Nash, 46, features no training experience, however he has a history of management, basketball IQ and playing development. He likewise brings a strong relationship with Nets star Kevin Durant, created together in his specialist function with the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets are keeping Jacque Vaughn as the lead coach and making him the highest-paid assistant in the league, sources stated. Vaughn made a strong impression on Tsai and Marks after taking control of for Kenny Atkinson in February, consisting of throughout the league’s reboot in Orlando, and he likely would’ve been the Nets option had Nash been skeptical of taking the task, sources stated.

As an expert in the Warriors company because, Nash constructed a strong relationship and understanding of Durant and plainly was amongst the very best ever to play Kyrie Irving’s point player position. Marks was a colleague of Nash with the Suns, and he has actually kept an excellent relationship with him through the years.

In a declaration launched by the Nets, Nash stated: “I am honored to have this chance with such a superior company and want to thank Sean, Joe and his …