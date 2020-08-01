Brooklyn man sentenced in a hate crime for stabbing a Black woman

Aleksejs Saveljevs, 34, was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree tried attack as a hate crime, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stated in a release.

“This defendant viciously assaulted a fellow subway rider for no other reason than the color of her skin,” Gonzalez stated. “Acts of hate are not tolerated in Brooklyn, a place that prides itself on the diversity of its communities. I hope this sentence sends a clear message that racism and intolerance are unwelcome here.”

The victim was strolling towards a train station exit in 2018 when Saveljevs approached her from behind and stabbed her consistently in her shoulders and arms, according to authorities. When a witness approached and asked what took place, Saveljevs reacted with curs about race, according to the witness.

The victim at first went house after the occurrence, however later on was required to the health center and dealt with for a collapsed lung, the release stated.