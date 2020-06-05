Brooklyn Bomb Thrower Bailed Out By Obama Intel Official

A former high-level Obama intel official has posted $250,000 bail for Urooj Rahman, the Brooklyn bomb thrower who firebombed an unoccupied NYPD police cruiser early Saturday. The Obama official, Salmah Rizvi, called the suspect her “best friend.” Wow. Obama people really need to escape more.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Salmah Rizvi, who served in intelligence posts in the Defense and State Departments through the Obama administration, put up the quarter million dollar bail.

Rizvi said to the court, “Urooj Rahman is my best friend and I am an associate at the law firm Ropes & Gray in Washington, D.C. … I earn $255,000 a year.” Rizvi is really a high-priced DC lawyer who’s making a big salary from the very system her companion seems to hate. That companion, who firebombs police cars, is also legal counsel. The DC legal community certainly appears to be “diverse.”

The Free Beacon also noted, in accordance with her biography at the Islamic Scholarship Fund (Why is that not just a surprise?), Rizvi’s “high-value work would often inform the president’s daily briefs.” This was the kind of individual who briefed Barack Obama on intel matters. That explains a lot.

Rizvi received a scholarship supported by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). CAIR can be an anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hate group. In 2009 the FBI said there was mounting evidence that the group had links to a support network for Hamas. But was that after Obama became president and he still had her in that painful and sensitive position? It seems so.

In a continuing saga that pushes every conservative button on the Obama regime, Rizvi also received more scholarship cash from the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans. That group was founded by the brother of George Soros. Really, this is getting too good.

Rizvi’s DC lawyer, Ropes & Gray, also employs one Jordan Bryant. Ms. Bryant has previously declared, while attending the Ivy League law school at Yale, that she hopes America is burned “to the ground.”

“F–k the United States,” she eloquently and maturely wrote in 2014, “Why do we remain here, where we are so clearly unwanted. It’s time for a mass exodus. I am a citizen of this place in name only; my nationality is not American as far as I am concerned. Black people, use the US for a passport and nothing else. Mine this den of hypocrisy for the privileges it can afford you, and shun it otherwise. I hope we burn it to the ground.” That appears to be par for the course if you want to make big bucks at Ropes and Gray. Oh, and there’s this nugget: Bryant’s bio on the Ropes & Gray company website states that she was a “Fox Fellow” at Moscow State University, where she studied “race relations.” Now, just what side of the ideological spectrum is colluding with the Russians?

To their credit, some Yale classmates challenged Bryant’s comments on America. But they were instantly shouted down by other students for committing “microaggressions” against a “person of color.” Apparently free speech is only free speech once the Ivy League speech commissars say it really is.

Ropes and Gray is a symptom of a bigger bitter and masochistic infection plaguing America. That malady had its apogee in the Obama regime. It is now returning again in an attempt to destroy this country. Ropes and Gray is a willing pawn of it. But maybe their high salaries make it only a little easier to allow them to bear.

