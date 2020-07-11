Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to Nicola Peltz

By
Jackson Delong
-

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day,” Brooklyn Beckham captioned a loving photo of the pair. “I love you baby xx.”

BILL GATES’ DAUGHTER JENNIFER IS ENGAGED, REPORTEDLY HAS ‘MASSIVE’ DIAMOND RING

Peltz, a 25-year-old actress, commented on the post, writing: “I’m so lucky to call you mine.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancee also shared the same photo on her own Instagram to announce the news headlines. The pic shows the pair wearing their best while they lean set for a kiss. Brooklyn Beckham is wearing a dark blue suit while Peltz is dressed in a lengthy, bright yellow dress.

The pair first went public as a couple of in January. And thanks to his famous mom Victoria’s own Instagram post, it’s clear his parents are thrilled by the news headlines.

BROOKLYN BECKHAM THINKS HIS DAD IS UNCOOL, BUT STILL BORROWS HIS CLOTHES ANYWAY

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Imagesictoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn Beckham attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France. 
(Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕,” the former Spice Girls singer wrote.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooklyn Beckham previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz on and off for around a year.

Source link

Post Views: 7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR