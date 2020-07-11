Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to Nicola Peltz

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day,” Brooklyn Beckham captioned a loving photo of the pair. “I love you baby xx.”

BILL GATES’ DAUGHTER JENNIFER IS ENGAGED, REPORTEDLY HAS ‘MASSIVE’ DIAMOND RING

Peltz, a 25-year-old actress, commented on the post, writing: “I’m so lucky to call you mine.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancee also shared the same photo on her own Instagram to announce the news headlines. The pic shows the pair wearing their best while they lean set for a kiss. Brooklyn Beckham is wearing a dark blue suit while Peltz is dressed in a lengthy, bright yellow dress.

The pair first went public as a couple of in January. And thanks to his famous mom Victoria’s own Instagram post, it’s clear his parents are thrilled by the news headlines.

BROOKLYN BECKHAM THINKS HIS DAD IS UNCOOL, BUT STILL BORROWS HIS CLOTHES ANYWAY

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕,” the former Spice Girls singer wrote.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooklyn Beckham previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz on and off for around a year.