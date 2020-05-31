Brooke Shields — Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Brooke Shields‘ magnificence is rarely blue!

Here is a 14-year-old model of the beautiful star at an occasion in New York City again in 1979 (left). This was only one 12 months after her main function in Louis Malle’s movie, “Pretty Baby”.

And, 41 years later … Brooke — who’s spending this weekend celebrating her 55th birthday and shared this eye-popping bikini selfies on IG earlier this week — was final noticed attending a present in New York City earlier this 12 months (proper).

From the ’80s traditional “The Blue Lagoon” to exhibits like “Suddenly Susan”, “Lipstick Jungle”, and “The Middle” … this well-known face has been one thing to admire for four many years!

Shields your eyes!