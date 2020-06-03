Brooke Boney compares arrest of indigenous teenage boy to death of George Floyd on Today Show

Brooke Boney has in contrast George Floyd’s death to the remedy of an Aboriginal teenager who was thrown to the bottom as he was arrested.

The indigenous Today Show host stated the ‘comparisons are apparent’ between the incidents, earlier than revealing her personal expertise with officers singling out her household.

Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday completely shared footage of the second a 17-year-old boy had his toes knocked out from beneath him by a police officer throughout an arrest in Surry Hills on Monday afternoon.

Footage reveals the officer, who was patrolling in Surry Hills in Sydney on the time, swipe the toes from beneath the person in the course of the arrest (left). While on the ground, the younger man appeared to wrestle to manoeuvre his arms behind his again and was wailing (proper)

Brooke Boney shared a touching tribute to her mom on Mothers Day with this {photograph} of her as a baby

‘Just take a look at that video and take a look at the George Floyd video and inform me how they’re completely different,’ Boney stated dwell on air on Wednesday morning.

‘If that child hits his head and dies, we’re speaking about the identical factor… he may have died like George Floyd.’

Mr Floyd was arrested by white Minneapolis cops final Monday accused of utilizing a cast financial institution notice.

Video circulated of one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for eight minutes – even after he misplaced consciousness. Mr Floyd was later declared useless, and Chauvin charged together with his homicide.

Boney stated the comparisons between the 2 arrests had been apparent.

‘He wasn’t resisting arrest,’ she stated of the teenager. ‘He swore on the police officer. We do not condone what he stated however he isn’t violent and he may die.

‘It’s the identical factor. It’s not mandatory. That’s simply an instance. That’s one instance that is within the final two days of what we see.’

The 33-year-old stated only a few years in the past, she was along with her household at a recreation of soccer when police ‘frog marched’ her 72-year-old grandfather from the grounds.

‘Every single one of us thought he was going to die, both of a coronary heart assault or that they’d do one thing to him,’ she confessed.

‘They stated he was being drunk and disorderly. My grandfather does not drink. Tell me if that may occur to your grandfathers.

‘It would not,’ she stated.

The imaginative and prescient divided readers – some of whom stated he ought to have been detained following the threats whereas others stated the police officer was too harsh

Boney was not the primary individual to draw comparisons between the incident and Mr Floyd.

The imaginative and prescient sparked outrage, with commenters on the unique publish saying the incident was notably unnerving because it follows the death of Mr Floyd.

Footage launched on the eve of an Australian Black Lives Matter protest confirmed the officer, who was patrolling Surry Hills in Sydney’s internal east about 5.30pm on Monday, swiping the boy’s toes from beneath him throughout an arrest.

Moments earlier, the boy, who was in Eddie Ward Park with mates, had threatened to bodily assault the officer.

‘I’ll crack you throughout the jaw, bro,’ {the teenager} stated.

At first, the officer appeared stunned by the outburst, asking: ‘What was that?’.

But he then approached {the teenager} – who was with mates on the time – and tried to handcuff him.

Officer Derek Chauvin (pictured) was recognized because the officer pinning down George Floyd in video footage that was broadly shared final week

A police officer was filmed throwing a younger indigenous man to the bottom after he was threatened

The one who filmed the altercation groaned underneath his breath as his pal was put in handcuffs and had his legs kicked out from beneath him, forcing him face-first into the footpath.

‘What the f**ok!’ the person filming stated.

‘You simply slammed him on his face,’ two different voices added.

A feminine officer then pinned down {the teenager}’s legs whereas the primary officer adjusted {the handcuffs} behind his again.

The footage emerged on the eve of a scheduled Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park, related to the protests occurring in America following the death of George Floyd final week.

The teenager appeared to wrestle to transfer his arms behind his again and was wailing as he lay on the bottom.

Harlem: Demonstrators take part in a solidarity rally for George Floyd on Saturday in New York

‘He’s in ache, bro. He’s in ache,’ the pal stated. ‘You simply slammed him on the f**king face.’

Following his arrest, {the teenager}’s household declare he was taken to holding cells earlier than being transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital by way of ambulance, the place he spent the night time ready for outcomes from x-rays of a shoulder, knee and elbow.

‘No fees have been laid… police state he shall be charged at a later date.’

After Daily Mail Australia revealed the disturbing footage, police suspended the officer concerned pending an investigation by officers from the Professional Standards Command.

Senior officers additionally held conferences with the neighborhood and native elders concerning the investigation.

Riots had raged throughout the United States for per week in protest at Mr Floyd’s death, with contributors setting hearth to police vehicles and looting buildings.