Bronze Age Brits Kept Bone Keepsakes From Their Dead Old Relatives

All around the globe, individuals honour their dead in myriad methods.

In Vietnam, households burn money, clothing, shoes, even high-end products, all made from paper to bid their liked ones well in the afterlife.

In India, mourners bring bodies covered in coloured fabrics to the banks of the River Ganges where they are cremated on funeral pyres.

Now, archaeologists have actually found that at the exact same time when Egyptians were entombing mummified pharaohs with gold and riches, individuals in Bronze Age Britain had their own unique burial practices – and a fondness for crafting keepsakes out of bone.

The most impressive may simply be a hollowed-out human thigh bone tube, recommended by some to have actually been a musical instrument of sorts, buried with a guy discovered near Stonehenge.

Other individuals have actually been discovered interred with the bones of individuals who had actually lived long prior to them.

Archaeologists Thomas Booth, from London’s Francis Crick Institute, and University of Bristol’s Joanna Br ück wished to exercise who the remnant bones came from, and the length of time they had actually been kept prior to they were buried.

Looking through the literature, they gathered info on the dates of human bone pieces that aimed to have actually been intentionally put in tombs, perhaps as a type of event, in addition to scorched and unburnt animal bones, charcoal …